GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder records two new coronavirus cases

News
Boulder Area news

CU Boulder records two new coronavirus cases

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder reported two new coronavirus cases on campus today, marking a continued decline in the virus’ spread since it surged in September.

CU Boulder has reported 1,099 positive cases on campus, with 20 campus isolation spaces currently in use. The campus conducted 861 monitoring tests and 79 diagnostic tests on Thursday.

St. Vrain Valley School District did not report any new coronavirus cases today, with the district’s case total remaining at 31.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. What Is Traction Therapy?

    Traction therapy offers non-surgical intervention for many back issues, including spinal decompression, a procedure that gently stretches the spine, with...
  2. Loveland Art Studio Tour

    Independence Gallery is a featured destination on the 12th annual Loveland Art Studio Tour, Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18....
  3. Eczema Awareness Month

    Do you “love the skin you’re in?” Dermatology Center of the Rockies wants your answer to be Yes! The Center...
  4. Designer Lingerie And Loungewear

    Of course, it’s Christina’s Luxuries for the finest designer lingerie and loungewear. Have you seen the women’s apparel, too? Perfect...
  5. Adore Your Floor!

    You love your home, but do you adore your floor? You will when you work with Carpet Masters of Colorado—your...