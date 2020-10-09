Mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 today in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service, but there may be areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 83 and an overnight low of 49. There may be areas of smoke after 1 p.m. and into the night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 53. Areas with smoke are possible throughout the day.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 74 and an overnight low around 39. There is a 30% chance of precipitation after 1 p.m.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 41.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

