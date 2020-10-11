GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County records 39 new coronavirus…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County records 39 new coronavirus cases; CU Boulder tallies 1

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday reported one new coronavirus case, while the county reported 39 new cases.

The 39 additional positive cases bring Boulder County’s total to 4,823, according to Boulder County Public Health data. The county reported no new hospitalizations or deaths, with 215 people who have been hospitalized and 81 who have died. There are 253 disease investigations still in progress.

At CU Boulder, 15 on-campus isolation spaces are in use. The university reported Saturday that it conducted 868 monitoring tests and 54 diagnostic tests on Friday. In total, the school has reported 1,100 positive coronavirus tests.

Although both the county and CU Boulder reported new cases, both are trending downward following the surge in mid-September.

The Boulder County Board of Health on Wednesday approved two new public health orders scaling back restrictions on gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds and people living in collegiate group homes since new cases in that age group have steadily decreased since the county took stringent measures amid the outbreak.

Deborah Swearingen

