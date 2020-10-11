Multiple fatalities reported in crash on Diagonal Highway

Multiple people died in a vehicle fire on Diagonal Highway near Oxford Road in Niwot on Saturday, according to information from the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which was called in at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, was initially reported as two vehicles that caught on fire, CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. Early reports indicate there are multiple fatalities, Lewis added.

All of Diagonal Highway was closed. Eastbound lanes closed at Niwot, and westbound traffic was diverted at Oxford Road.

Lewis said officers are still investigating a cause, determining how many vehicles were involved and how many people may have died or are injured.

“We’re still very early in the investigative stages,” Lewis said.