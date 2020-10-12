Boulder County records 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday, but no new deaths.

The 12 additional positive cases bring Boulder County’s total to 4,835, according to Boulder County Public Health data.

The county reported no new hospitalizations or deaths, with 215 people who have been hospitalized and 81 who have died. There are 253 disease investigations still in progress.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which didn’t update its coronavirus dashboard Sunday, reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday after conducting 868 monitoring tests and 54 diagnostic tests Friday. In total, the school has reported 1,100 positive coronavirus tests.

Although both the county and CU Boulder reported new cases, both are trending downward following the surge in mid-September.

Statewide, there have been 77,642 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,112 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,998 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 7,879 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,006,847 people have been tested for the virus.