Hospital prognosis: Boulder County-area hospitals weather COVID storm

Boulder County-area hospitals experienced lost revenue as a result of an early March executive order from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis that banned nonemergency medical procedures in the state in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the hospitals report still seeing fewer patients than usual, even after the order was lifted in April.

Bill Munson, vice president and chief financial officer for Boulder Community Health, said that most of its medical departments have begun approaching their pre-pandemic volume of inbound patients. But BCH emergency and urgent-care visits are still down by 25%, Munson said.

The suspension of voluntary procedures took effect March 23 and applied to medical and dental treatments. The governor’s mandate was one of many aimed at decreasing possible exposure to COVID-19 and overwhelming state hospital systems.

Luckily, BCH, which has one inpatient hospital in its regional system, didn’t see the number of cases for which it had prepared, Munson said. The health provider was told to prepare for 300 to 400 patients by April, more than half of the available licensed beds. However, there have been 66 coronavirus patients discharged, far fewer than officials’ projections.

“The most COVID admissions I can recall having at any one time, and it was at the end of April, was about 12. So it was a very small component of our capacity. So the result of shutting down all the volumes, we just did not have COVID volumes to replace it,” Munson said. “Since April, we probably on any given day have between zero and three in-patient COVID patients.”

Boulder County has recorded 4,640 confirmed cases and suspected cases, according to an Oct. 4 update from Boulder County Public Health. Of those, 209 patients were hospitalized.

While it’s fortunate that BCH was not overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases that required hospitalization, that meant the temporary ban of nonelective procedures had a significant financial impact. Munson estimates the system lost $33 million from the start of the pandemic through Sept. 30, with the most losses occurring in April.

BCH received $12 million, or less than half its losses so far, in funding from the federal $50 billion CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed $30 billion on April 10.

Munson said that between late March and the end of April, 400 BCH employees were furloughed or saw reduced hours, as the hospital wasn’t busy enough. There were no permanent layoffs. Most of those employees have returned to their regular hours, he said.

In addition to losses, BCH made investments including ramping up its personal protective equipment in case of a surge, offering drive-through COVID-19 testing and deploying a coronavirus hotline. Munson said that community members have donated $2 million to the BCH Foundation, helping mitigate those costs.

BCH already had telehealth capabilities in place before the pandemic, Munson said. While elective procedures were discontinued, about 70% of physician visits were performed remotely. He said that BCH plans to expand telehealth even more with remote biometric monitoring.

Most admissions have returned to previous levels in the second financial quarter with the exception of some departments including emergency and urgent care. Munson can’t definitively say why patient volumes are not completely back to normal. Beyond the financial impact it has on the organization, he’s concerned with patients delaying their health needs out of fear.

“It’s very important that patients with serious health symptoms continue to seek the care they need without delay. We certainly don’t want patients to delay necessary medical care for fear that it’s unsafe for them to leave their homes and seek that care,” Munson said.

Edward Sim, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Centura Health, said that he’s confident in the hospital system’s ability to provide a safe environment for associates and patients.

Centura has 15 facilities within the state including Longmont United Hospital and Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville.

Centura requires employees, patients and visitors to go through a COVID-19 screening before entering the building. Patients needing a procedure must have a negative COVID-19 test that they take two days before they are scheduled, Sim said. Visitors are limited to one per patient per day. Visitations are prohibited for confirmed coronavirus or under-investigation patients.

“COVID was one of the biggest crises that we’ve ever faced. I hope we never face again,” Sim said. “It was disruptive to our associates, all of our caregivers, and most importantly our community members.”

Like BCH, most departments for Centura hospitals are approaching pre-pandemic patient volumes with emergency departments. Sim said that the emergency department and physician clinics, or what he referred to as the front doors to Centura hospitals, are normally a significant contributor to patient volume.

Between March and June, Centura’s complete system suffered a loss of $185 million in revenue. The provider tightened up its operational costs, temporarily canceling contracts with vendors. The organization invested about $40,000 in iPads to assist telehealth demands, but that’s “a drop in the bucket” of the expenses Centura incurred, Sim said.

Sim said that there weren’t layoffs of any full-time employees, but there were more call-offs, or the cancellation of shifts or sending employees home early. Call-offs are case-by-case and varied by how busy a hospital wing was.

Sim said that Centura invested $22 million in bonuses for COVID-19 frontline workers and partly refunded paid time off hours to associates who used theirs.

Around 50 Centura employees who lost hours due to call-offs found extra work making gowns for the protection of co-workers. The provider started making disposable one-time use gowns out of commercial plastic early into the pandemic when supply chains for PPE were disrupted. Sim said that employees continue making “thousands” of gowns.

Isaac Sendros, CEO of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, said that fewer emergency room visits may continue for some time. But the hospital has seen a surprising uptick in its obstetric patients. He said that Avista physicians are describing signs of a “COVID-boom,” and deliveries are up an estimated 10 to 20% last month compared to last year. Sendros expects the winter months leading into 2021 to remain busy.

Sendros said that some surgeries that would normally be inpatient procedures are shifting toward outpatient or patients are staying in the hospital for less time. He couldn’t say if it was directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s a new trend for the hospital.

Sendros said that Avista is seeing higher acuities in patients who come to the emergency department.

“Many of these patients who keep staying at home to get better — well, they’re not getting better. By the time they come to the hospital they’re pretty sick,” he said. “So I would encourage people if they’re not feeling well to not hesitate to go to a hospital. Don’t don’t wait until you’re feeling terrible.”

UCHealth operates 12 hospitals in Colorado including Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and UCHealth Broomfield Hospital; it employs 25,000 people statewide, Dan Weaver, vice president of communications for UCHealth, said in an email.

Weaver said that with the combination of $160 million in CARES Act funding and internal cost reductions, the provider is in a secure financial place. Since UCHealth took an overall system approach to COVID-19 savings and costs, Weaver couldn’t specify financial impacts for individual hospitals.

He said that UCHealth has not furloughed or laid off workers to save operational costs but some were asked to use their paid time off over the summer. Full-time employees took eight days and part-timers took less.

Weaver said that all 14 of UCHealth’s senior executives took compensation reductions by giving up their PTO or taking unpaid leave.

UCHealth spent $23 million between March and June on pandemic-related expenses, Weaver said. Those funds paid to establish UCHealth’s 40 COVID-19 testing centers and bought new lab equipment and supplies to run tests. UCHealth also remodeled some units to expand the number of ICU and negative-pressure isolation rooms. Funds also went toward PPE, supplies and supporting staff.

With the expenses added to the lost revenue between March and June, UCHealth experienced a $275 million impact, Weaver said.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette has been operated under an emergency command structure, said Jennifer Alderfer, president of the hospital and system transformation officer for Broomfield-based SCL Health. Good Samaritan is an SCL hospital. The Incident Command team was implemented in February before Colorado’s first coronavirus case.

The 40-associate team works between branches that oversee operations, planning, supply chain, infection prevention, public information and medical. Alderfer said that Incident Command team members are also full-time clinical workers.

The hospital has avoided mass layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions, Alderfer said. SCL Health created the COVID-19 Associate Emergency Relief Fund, a one-time grant of $1,000 for its employees. As of September, more than 320 Good Sam associates received grants, Alderfer said.

Telehealth visits ramped up, especially during the period of prohibited elective procedures. SCL Health used to average 200 virtual visits each month, Alderfer said. In April, it experienced 27,000 virtual appointments. Alderfer said that while she’s seeing in-person visits start to return and virtual visits decrease, telehealth will most likely stay a popular channel.

Alderfer said SCL has paused nonessential projects, holding off on some capital expenses. She added that discretionary expenses, including employee travel, are also on hold. SCL will monitor finances closely to prepare for the following months and next spring, she said.

Though patient volumes were not disclosed, Alderfer wants to encourage people to seek care early whenever they run into a health issue.

“We urged the public to stay home as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and we are so grateful that our community did so,” Alderfer said in a prepared statement. “Now, we want to make sure everyone knows to not delay care. Many patients have refrained from seeking care for treatable conditions, only reaching out when conditions have worsened or become something much more serious.”