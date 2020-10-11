GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont man rescued off Boulder’s Second Flatiron

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An 18-year-old Longmont man was rescued Saturday morning after becoming stuck on the south side of the Second Flatiron, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was trying to meet friends to watch the sunrise and decided to ascend the rock to get to the top, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not using climbing equipment.

Rescuers hiked into the area and located him, with Rocky Mountain Rescue Group climbing to him, securing him and lowering him to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The rescue took about four hours.

Agencies assisting included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
