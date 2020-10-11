Mapleton YMCA converts pool for warm water

The Mapleton YMCA is once again home to a warm water therapy pool.

After several years with no warm water therapy pool in the Boulder area, the YMCA opted to convert one of its existing pools so it can be used for warm water. The pool has been open for a little more than a week, but it’s already a big hit, according to YMCA staff.

“The response has just been tremendous from our members,” Mapleton YMCA Executive Director Jen Spettel said.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado has a long history with warm water pools. When Boulder Community Health’s Mapleton Center could no longer operate its warm water pool, the YMCA stepped in and operated it on their behalf. However, the pool had mechanical issues, and it was a financial struggle to maintain. In a 2016 Camera article, the YMCA cited losing about $6,000 per month on the pool for staffing, maintenance and cleaning.

Ultimately, the hospital was torn down.

“This is a need in our community,” Spettel said.

According to a news release, the upgraded pool has a number of benefits, including decreasing stress on joints, relieving pain, promoting relaxation and creating a safe therapy environment. It’s beneficial for those with fibromyalgia and arthritis and for anyone rehabbing from a surgery or injury.

The pool temperature will sit between 90 and 92 degrees.

In addition to being therapeutic, Chris Coker, CEO of YMCA of Northern Colorado, said warm water is ideal for teaching children to swim since cold water can be distracting.

“Kids learn better in a warm water environment than a cold water environment,” Coker said.

“Between helping active, older adults and seniors and the kids learning how to swim, it makes a lot of sense,” he added.

Currently, the Mapleton YMCA is offering a number of warm water classes, including open swim, therapy swim and water walking, and it plans to expand those offerings in the future. The Y hopes to have classes specifically designed for particular diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

Further, the YMCA of Northern Colorado is negotiating with a community medical partner in hopes of offering physical and occupational therapy at the Mapleton YMCA.

“It’s a unique opportunity, and we’re able to do it, which is great,” Spettel said. “We can serve the community in a different capacity.”

To view a schedule or sign up for a class, visit the YMCA website.