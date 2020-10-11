Two dead after Diagonal Highway car crash in Niwot

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A man and a woman from Longmont died in car crash Saturday on the Diagonal Highway near Oxford Road in Niwot, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The 58-year-old man who died was driving a Ford pickup and was at a stop sign on Oxford, CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. He drove on to the highway into the path of a BMW driven by an 18-year-old man from Firestone, Lewis said.

The 18-year-old, who was driving westbound, had the right of way, Lewis said.

The 58-year-old was ejected and died at the scene, Lewis said. His passenger, a 57-year-old woman, was able to get out of the car after the crash but also died at the scene from her injuries.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Lewis said.

The crash, which was called in at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, sparked a fire on the median on the highway that included the cars and vegetation, Lewis said. The highway was closed while the crash was investigated.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
