Boulder County mistakenly sends Ward 3 Council ballots to all Louisville voters

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
All Louisville voters — and not just those living in the city’s Ward 3 — are erroneously getting mail ballots that include the Ward 3 City Council seat, the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has announced.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Division said in a Sunday news release that it had discovered that the Ward 3 seat was inadvertently included on all the ballots sent to Louisville voters instead of just the ballots sent to the city’s Ward 3 voters.

Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick apologized for the mistake, in a Sunday voter alert  emailed to Louisville voters, but she and her staff said in that email and their news release that it will have “no impact on” the processing and counting of Louisville voters’ ballots.

“During ballot processing, Boulder County Elections will be able to isolate the Ward 3 ballots so that only ballots cast in that district are counted toward the vote totals in that race,” the office said in its news release.

In addition, there is only one candidate on the ballot for the Ward 3 seat, incumbent Council member Kyle Brown, so voters in that southeast Louisville ward have only one option of who to vote for in this election, the county staff noted.

As of Sunday morning, Boulder County had sent blank ballots to 15,696 Louisville voters, Clerk and Recorder’s Office spokesperson Mircalla Wozniak said in a Monday email. Of those, 4,513 live in Louisville’s Ward 3, Wozniak said.

“Our team is committed to conducting accessible, accurate, secure, and efficient elections, which is why we take a ballot mistake like this extremely seriously and we hold ourselves accountable for this mistake,” Fitzpatrick and her staff said in their Sunday emailed advisory  to Louisville voters.

“Please, know that our staff is in the process of reviewing the steps that led to this error and will take actionable steps to improve our processes to avoid such issues in the future.”

The Elections Division’s voter alert about the problem — including that office’s answers to questions Louisvile voters might have about how it affects them — can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y62u8ztb.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
