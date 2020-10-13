Boulder County records 10 coronavirus cases Monday, continuing downward trend

Boulder County recorded 10 coronavirus cases Monday, continuing a downward trend after its September spike.

The county now sits at 4,845 cases and the death toll remains at 81. There are 257 disease investigations in progress and 216 individuals have been hospitalized, county data shows.

Data updated Monday shows there have been 114 new cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days, shifting the county to the “yellow” zone on the state’s dial for two-week cumulative incidence. Boulder County dipped into the “red” zone Sept. 29 and moved to the “orange” zone last week.

County data shows six of the 92 cases reported since Thursday are affiliated with the University of Colorado Boulder. To date, 1,100 individuals have tested positive on campus at CU Boulder. The university does not update its coronavirus dashboard on Mondays.

St. Vrain Valley School District began a coronavirus dashboard last week that is updated weekdays. The dashboard shows there are 11 active, confirmed cases. Of those, three were recorded before Oct. 5 and eight were recorded after.

Data shows 78,471 individuals have tested for the virus in Boulder County. The five-day average percent of positive tests is 2.

Resource Central in Boulder, a conservation nonprofit, tweeted Monday that it temporarily closed its facility at 6400 Arapahoe Ave. while the organization investigated a coronavirus exposure.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said Resource Central notified public health officials that it had a sick employee, and public health officials reviewed coronavirus protocols with the organization.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Resource Central tweeted it will reopen Tuesday.

“Boulder County Public Health has confirmed that due to the outdoor nature of our facility and lack of close contact, the risk is minimal and there is no need to to remain closed,” the tweet read.

Boulder County Public Health has confirmed that due to the outdoor nature of our facility and lack of close contact, the risk is minimal and there is no need for our facility to remain closed. pic.twitter.com/u9EFNmGyWq — Resource Central (@ResourceCentral) October 12, 2020

Data updated Thursday shows that, of the county’s cases, 2,815 have been reported in Boulder and 1,025 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 287 cases in Lafayette, 199 in Louisville, 73 in Superior, 70 in Erie, nine in Lyons, six in Nederland and 275 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in seven people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 2,644.3 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 1,067.8 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 991.4; in Louisville, the rate is 939.5; in Lyons, the rate is 435.6; in Erie, the rate is 622.2; in Superior, the rate is 556.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 618.7 per 100,000.

Statewide, there have been 79,037 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,116 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,998 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 7,915 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,571,329 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 88

10-19: 1,503

20-29: 1,571

30-39: 388

40-49: 394

50-59: 374

60-69: 235

70-79: 164

80+: 117

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.