Council to discuss Longmont Housing Authority in executive session

Longmont City Council is expected to meet behind virtual closed doors for a Tuesday night executive session about the Longmont Housing Authority.

The 5:30 p.m. closed-to-public-view meeting will be conducted to discuss a “sustainable operational structure” for the Housing Authority, according to the posted agenda, as well as to determine “negotiation positions and strategies, receive legal advice, and consider confidential documents” related to that discussion.

Under an agreement the Council approved in May 26, city government has been assisting in the management of many of the Housing Authority’s operations for an interim period while determining what officials said will eventually be a long-term “sustainable operational model for the housing agency.”

Since Council approved that agreement, City Manager Harold Dominguez has been functioning as the Housing Authority’s executive director, as well as continuing his administrative duties as Longmont’s city manager.

Tuesday night’s executive session will precede City Council’s regular weekly meeting, which will be open to public view and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.