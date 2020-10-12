Erie Police Department warns public of ‘sextortion’ attempts

The Erie Police Department is warning the public about two recent incidents in the past couple of weeks involving “sextortion,” which involves an adult coercing teenagers through social media into producing sexual images and videos online.

According to the police department, the predator convinces a young person to record explicit acts through deception, manipulation, money and gifts. If requests are resisted, the predator will use threats of harm or exposure and demand payment.

“If you feel you might be a victim of sextortion the first thing to do is stay calm and don’t panic,” said Erie Communications and Marketing Manager Amber Luttrell. “Immediately stop all communication and do not comply with the threat.”

Sextortion is a serious challenge facing today’s youth and photos and videos are impossible to retract, according to the release. Tips from the department include being selective about what is shared online, being wary of encountering anyone online for the first time, being aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online, being suspicious if meeting someone on a game or app and they ask to talk on a different platform, and be willing to ask for help.

The department warns the public that taking an intimate picture and privately sharing it may seem harmless, but these photos can easily be shared and could resurface later, or in the form of extortion.

Visit the FBI sextortion webpage at fbi.gov/news/stories/stop-sextortion-youth-face-risk-online-090319 for more information, including resources for teens, schools, parents and caregivers. Contact the Erie Police Department at 303-441-4444 if you have any information about this crime or have been approached by a similar predator recently.