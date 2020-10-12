High fire danger sends all of unincorporated Boulder County into level 2 fire restrictions

The entirety of unincorporated Boulder County is now under level 2 fire restrictions.

Sheriff Joe Pelle amended the restriction Monday to include eastern parts of the county “due to high fire danger caused by very low humidity levels and above normal daytime temperatures, with no significant relief in the forecast,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Western Boulder County was placed under level 2 restrictions July 10 due to dry weather and limited firefighting resources.

In Monday’s release, officials stated they are “still concerned about the firefighting and law enforcement resources while we have the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continue to take a proactive measure to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents and first responders.”

The restriction prohibits building fires on private and public land, including charcoal grills and barbecues, using fireworks, shooting firearms, operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, using explosives, welding outdoors and driving off established roads, according to the county.

Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building or within an area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Gas stoves, grills and lanterns are permitted when at least 3 feet away from flammable material, and firearms can be used for hunting on public lands with a valid hunting license.

The restriction does not affect open fires within incorporated cities and towns, the release states, though residents and visitors must comply with the city or town’s applicable regulations.

Anyone found in violation of the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense, and may be subject to up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties. Higher fines may be imposed for subsequent offenses,” the restriction states.

The restriction will remain in effect until Pelle “finds that the hazardous conditions have subsided.”

Current fire, shooting, recreations site restrictions and seasonal closures can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov.