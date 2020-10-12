High of 71 with strong winds today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s today with more high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 44, with winds 16 to 21 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 52, with winds 11 to 18 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 36, with winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 32.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 41.