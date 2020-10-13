Longmont City Council meeting to include public hearing on 2021 city budget

Residents can call in with their suggestions for changes in the $371.78 million budget that city staff has proposed for 2021 during Tuesday night’s Council resumption of discussions of that spending package.

The late-on-the agenda item on Tuesday’s Council regular session includes a formal public hearing to give people the opportunity to phone in their comments about the funding of programs, services and projects that staff has recommended for next year’s budget.

Staff is also seeking directions Tuesday about items Council members would like to see added to, increased, reduced or eliminated from the 2021 budget staff initially unveiled on Sept. 1.

The budget hearing will be the second one Council has held on the proposed budget. No one called in during the initial public hearing, which started about 10:25 p.m. Sept. 22. although at least one resident, had earlier sent staff an email about an hour before that previous hearing began.

In that email, from Lochmore Drive resident Judson Hite objected to city plans to relocate the Ute Creek Golf Course maintenance facility — now on a site on Colo. 66 just west of Twilight Drive — to a new location along the back end of the Ute Creek clubhouse parking lot.

However, Mayor Brian Bagley ruled that night that Council should not depart from tradition by allowing such emails to be read aloud instead of listening directly to public-hearing participants during the budget hearings themselves, and no other Council members objected to Bagley’s decision.

Any comments the Council gets during Tuesday night’s public hearing on the budget — along with any directives Council gives staff — will be used to prepare budget-adoption ordinances and resolutions that will then be scheduled for formal Council votes on Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.

The proposed 2021 budget, along with staff presentations, documents and memos from Council meetings over the past 1½ months, can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y2v6stjt.

Among other items up for Council consideration Tuesday are:

A public hearing and possible final Council vote on an ordinance that would permit state-licensed medical marijuana businesses located anywhere in Colorado to deliver cannabis products to to Longmont medical marijuana patients’ homes. Council gave initial approval to that measure on Sept. 22.

A public hearing and possible final Council vote on an ordinance that would impose further restrictions on proposed developments or redevelopments adjacent to Longmont’s streams, creeks, riparian areas and wetlands. Council initially approved the ordinance on Sept. 8.

An initial Council vote on a proposed ordinance that would temporarily prohibit landlords from charging COVID-19-impacted tenants late-fee penalties on their rent. If the measure gets preliminary Council approval Tuesday, it would be scheduled for a public hearing and final Council vote on Oct. 27.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will be participating from remote locations. Residents can watch the meeting by clicking “play” on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y53cfke3