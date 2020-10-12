Longmont murder trial delayed due to possible coronavirus concerns

A Longmont murder trial has been delayed for at least three days after a member of the defense team was hospitalized with possible coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

Isaiah Rios, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the death of Gary Hockaday.

Rios also is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree trespassing, theft from an at-risk person, criminal mischief, felony menacing, theft and habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

Jury selection in Rios’ trial began last week with the trial scheduled to begin sometime this week. However, in a hearing early Monday morning, court officials said a member of the defense team was admitted to the emergency room over the weekend with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Rios’ attorney Nicole Collins said the person was scheduled to take a coronavirus test Monday morning, and members of the defense team were isolating and also getting tested.

Collins, who was appearing remotely along with Rios, said the person was not in the courtroom during any jury selection proceedings but did work closely with the three defense attorneys and Rios.

Rios is being isolated at the Boulder County Jail and will be tested if any members of the defense team test positive for the virus.

As a result of the pending tests, Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman said the potential jurors would not be brought back to the courthouse until at least Thursday.

“We will just have to delay further proceedings to ensure the safety of the community and the professionals involved in this case as well as Mr. Rios,” Hartman said.

Attorneys agreed to continue working on jury selection remotely to try to limit the number of potential jurors who had to return when in-person court did resume. Hartman said there would be 12 jurors and two alternates.

Hartman said he would inform the potential jurors of the reason for the delay but would not reveal to them whether the person was affiliated with the prosecution or the defense.

Rios’ trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks, is Boulder County’s first felony jury trial since the pandemic shut down jury trials in March. The county has been holding six-person jury trials in county court with additional coronavirus measures.

Police found Hockaday, 80, dead in his home in the 2200 block of Jewel Street in Longmont on July 18 after his wife came home and found the home ransacked and their truck gone. An autopsy found that Hockaday had been stabbed 56 times.

After the body was found, police were called by witnesses who reported suspicious activity at a storage facility at 12121 Sugar Mill Road, about a 15-minute drive away. Police found Rios hiding in one of the storage units, and also found Hockaday’s truck on scene filled with items from the Hockaday home.

Police said Rios had been tied to a string of assaults, threats and break-ins in the days and hours prior to the killing.