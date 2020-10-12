GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Louisville police searching for suspects in armed carjacking

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Louisville Police Department is looking for three men involved in an armed motor vehicle theft on Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Hawthorn Court, according to a release.

Witnesses said three males arrived in the area in a white truck and parked on Centennial Road. The first suspect exited the truck and illegally entered another parked vehicle, causing the owner of the vehicle to confront the suspect.

A second suspect then exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the owner in a threatening manner. The first suspect stole the person’s vehicle and the other two suspects fled in the truck.

The stolen vehicle was recovered shortly after the theft occurred on Lincoln Street in Louisville.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s with a thinner build. He wore a long-sleeved shirt and a boonie hat. The second suspect, armed with the handgun, was described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s. He was of average height, with a stocky build, and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect was also male, but no further description was provided.

The suspects were driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, expected to be a 1999-2006 model with body damage. The tailgate of the truck was covered with bumper stickers and there was also a sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of the suspects, or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle should contact Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444, or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
