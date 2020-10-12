Timed permits no longer needed at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park visitors no longer need a permit to enter the national park.

The park added a timed entry permit reservation system in early June to help mitigate overcrowding because of the coronavirus, but on Monday the park ended that requirement as the national park’s busy season winds down. Entrance passes are still required in all areas of the park, including Lumpy Ridge, Lily Lake, Longs Peak, Wild Basin, East Inlet and North Inlet.

“With the health and safety of park visitors, employees and surrounding community residents guiding our decisions, the timed entry permit system enabled us to more safely manage the pace and flow of visitor use throughout the day, reduce crowding and provide an improved visitor experience in alignment with the park’s safe operational capacity during these extraordinary times,” Rocky Mountain National Park Superintendent Darla Sidles said in a news release.

Rocky Mountain National Park continues to urge visitors to following coronavirus safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing a face covering and avoiding visiting the park when sick or if recently exposed.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call 970-586-1206.