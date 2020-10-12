Work to begin on wetland conservation bank in Weld County

Work will begin on a wetland conservation bank project in Weld County on Oct. 29, the first approved on the Front Range in about 20 years.

Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will participate in the 11:30 a.m. ceremony marking the start of the work on the conservation bank located at the confluence of the Big Thompson River and the South Platte River.

The project will be called the Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank. Westervelt Ecological Services LLC will do the work on the bank.

Wetland mitigation banking allows state, federal and private construction companies, transportation departments and other industries to meet Clean Water Act permitting requirements quickly in order to provide economic growth and development. Mitigation banks protect and restore larger, more functional, and longer-lasting ecological systems preserved in perpetuity. They replace smaller wetlands that may be in the path of development.

The Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank, 72.4 acres in size, will provide watershed-level ecological benefits and offsets for impacts to wetlands and streams, with a service area that covers a large portion of Colorado’s Front Range.

