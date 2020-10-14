Man, 25, found dead on Switzerland Trail; foul play not suspected

A man was found dead Tuesday on the Switzerland Trail.

At 1:47 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Switzerland Trail Road on a reported person possibly dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sugarloaf Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded, and a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, the news release said.

The man’s identification will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his family.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner are continuing to investigate the death.