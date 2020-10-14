GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man, 25, found dead on Switzerland Trail; foul…

NewsBoulder Area news

Man, 25, found dead on Switzerland Trail; foul play not suspected

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A man was found dead Tuesday on the Switzerland Trail.

At 1:47 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Switzerland Trail Road on a reported person possibly dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sugarloaf Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded, and a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, the news release said.

The man’s identification will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his family.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner are continuing to investigate the death.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Convenient, Upscale Apartment Living

    Just minutes from Boulder, The Shores at McIntosh Lake Apartment Homes are located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off...
  2. Occupational Therapy At Blooming Massage

    If you experience chronic body pain, you may benefit from the occupational therapy at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Our occupational...
  3. Adult Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult daycare program provides...
  4. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live chorale singing with you as soon as possible....
  5. Haircuts, Color And Highlights

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Is your look classic, practical, or on trend? The stylists at Lavish Nails...