Boulder County relaxes gathering limits as coronavirus cases drop

Young people in Boulder County can gather in groups of up to six people starting at noon today as rates of new coronavirus cases continue to drop.

This is the first time 18 to 22-year-olds will be allowed to gather in groups larger than two since late September, when public health officials enacted a temporary gathering ban amid a surge of new cases.

In a statement, Boulder County Public Health credited young people for doing their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“This is such good news. This means that our community is safer from the spread of this disease, and young adults can connect with a few more of their friends,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, in a statement.

Public health officials are looking at average new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity rates and testing among 18 to 22-year-olds to determine what kind of restrictions to put on gatherings.

As of today, the 14-day average of new cases per 100,000 people, ages 18 to 22, dropped to 470.5. Test positivity for the age group declined to 6.2%, and testing has been consistent, according to the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.