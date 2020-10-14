Boulder police seek victims of ‘peeping tom’; share photos of potential University Hill residences

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a series of photos in a “peeping tom” investigation.

A “peeping tom” was arrested in another jurisdiction last week and through a search warrant on the suspect’s phone law enforcement identified videos “that were possibly taken in Boulder in the area of University Hill,” a news release from police said, The incidents occurred between April 19 and Sept. 30.

“These items were sensitive in nature and showed victims in intimate activities,” the release said.

Boulder police do not have enough information to identify specific addresses to try and contact victims, and are asking for the public’s help to gather additional evidence that could be used in prosecution of the alleged suspect.

Detectives collected still images of the locations from the videos and published them at boulderpdapp.com/photoreview with the goal of identifying potential victims.

Those who think their room or residence is pictured are asked to contact Boulder Police Department Detective Erin Starks at 303-441-3067 or via email at starkse@bouldercolorado.gov.