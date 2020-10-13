High of 77 with more high winds today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s again today with more high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 52, with winds 9 to 14 mph with gusts of up to 21 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 35, with winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 41 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 31.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 43.