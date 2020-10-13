Lafayette church participates in Boulder County CROP Hunger Walk

The First United Methodist Church of Lafayette held a two mile walk on Oct. 4 as part of the 35th annual Boulder County CROP Hunger Walk.

A total of 15 participants walked up South Boulder Road from the church in Lafayette to King Soopers in Louisville and back.

Pastor Emily Hagan of First UMC said the purpose of the events are to help local food banks and raise awareness about hunger.

“We walked to raise funds for our own Community Food Share as well as supporting organizations that are helping provide food for people who need it most in our nation and around the world,” said Hagan.

Mission and Outreach Coordinator Kathy Sanford said this is the first year the church is participating in the event and they plan to continue it for years to come.

“2020 is a strange year to start anything,” said Hagan. “However, we were able to start participating in the CROP walk largely because of Kathy, our mission and outreach coordinator. She made signs, helped us get signed up online and provided balloons for anyone who wanted them at the event.”

The CROP Hunger Walks are described on the website to be community-based events held in cities and towns across the United States. Funds raised help support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization that transforms communities through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.

This year’s walks are being held virtually, meaning participants can walk alone, with immediate family or in small groups walking a safe distance apart. First UMC elected to hold its walk in person, taking health and safety precautions including wearing face masks and social distancing by family.

“We enjoyed the beautiful weather, we all kept our masks on due to COVID, we had great conversations at distances and moved around during the walk to talk loudly with different people,” said Hagan.

The Boulder County CROP Hunger Walk website has reported $17,913 in online and offline gifts as of Monday afternoon. This includes online donations and cash or checks participants entered manually.

“The 35th annual Boulder County CROP Hunger Walk means we can take action for someone experiencing hunger,” said Sanford.

According to Hagan, the church has raised about $700 of its $1,000 goal from sponsors, hoping to reach the goal by Oct. 24. These funds and other funds raised during the Boulder County event will go to benefit Church World Service, Bread for the World and local Community Food Share which serves Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Sanford said 75 percent of funds raised will go to Church World Service, one percent will go to Bread for the World and 24 percent will go to Community Food Share. The walks will take place throughout Boulder County until Oct. 25.

“It’s been a hard year, and unfortunately the number of families concerned about their next meal is on the rise,” said Sanford. “With the pandemic, it’s even harder to raise awareness of this important annual event.”

While walking, several drivers passing by showed their encouragement by honking, waving or giving the participants a thumbs-up.

Hagan is glad the church was able to participate in this year’s walk and hopes people plans to continue to sign up each year.

“Hunger is such an important issue to me because it seems like we have the resources to solve it,” said Pagan. “Raising awareness about hunger is an important step towards getting the resources in the right place.”