Longmont City Council to consider city regulations about dealing with vehicles with expired registrations

A Longmont City Council majority voted Tuesday night to direct staff to prepare an ordinance that would have the city stop treating vehicles with expired registrations as being “junked or abandoned.”

Councilwoman Polly Christensen, who raised the issue at an earlier meeting, made Tuesday night’s motion to have the staff draft a measure for formal council consideration at a future meeting.

Current interpretations of the parking regulations in Longmont’s city code can result in city officials ordering that vehicles be towed from public streets just because their registration has expired, something Christensen argued shouldn’t happen.

She suggested it’s appropriate to ticket such vehicles, but they should not be towed if they’re not actually “junked” or “abandoned.” She said towing and impounding vehicles whose owners are late in renewing registrations without advance notice to owners amounted to “theft.”

Christensen had earlier circulated parts of a Louisville ordinance she said has fines — of up to $25 for a vehicle with registration that has lapsed for 30 to 60 days, or up to $200, if the lapse has been for six months. Under that approach, vehicles might not be towed unless no one has responded to tickets for more than six-month registration lapses.

Councilmembers split 4-3 on Tuesday night’s vote to have staff prepare and bring back a potential ordinance Christensen said would clarify the current Longmont code. Voting with her were councilmembers Aren Rodriguez, Joan Peck and Susie Hidalgo-Fahring. Voting against her motion were Mayor Brian Bagley and councilmembers Tim Waters and Marcia Martin.

Hidalgo-Fahring said she has friends who, living paycheck to paycheck, have delayed paying to reregister their vehicles in order to pay their other bills first. She said people shouldn’t face having their cars towed when they’re trying to save the money needed to pay the state registration fee.

As it stands now, “the consequence is too severe,” Hidalgo-Fahring said.

Bagley, however, questioned whether the proposed change would appear to make it legal to permit people to park unregistered vehicles on city streets for up to six months.

The parking, vehicle registration and towing issue wasn’t on the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting but Christensen raised it during a portion of the meeting at which councilmembers can seek their colleagues’ support for directing the city manager to add items to future meeting agendas.