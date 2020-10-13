GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont Quilt Guilds to host first-ever online…

News

Longmont Quilt Guilds to host first-ever online auction Oct. 22-25

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Longmont Quilt Guild will host its first-ever online auction to raise money for its community outreach efforts.

The online event will take place from Thursday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Oct. 25, according to a Longmont Quilt Guild news release. Nonprofit leaders said in the release that those who browse the virtual event can discover handmade quilted items that may make “a cozy winter gift,”  or be “a quilt to snuggle under in the coming months.” In addition to quilts, table runners and hand-quilted items, like clutches and bags are available.

“It’s an opportunity to do some shopping and help support the community,” said Donna Smith, the nonprofit’s publicity chair.

Members of the guild create quilts to donate to the Longmont police and fire departments, Safe Shelter, Longmont Cancer Center, area veterans and the upcoming Veterans Community Project, and Quilts for Kids donations to local hospitals, the release said. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said that the guild made and distributed over 10,000 masks.

To create quilts for this year’s auction, Smith said, the Longmont Quilt Guild members participated in a jelly roll competition. A jelly roll is a pre-cut roll of fabric made up of 2.5-inch strips of fabric, wrapped up into a single package. Those in the nonprofit were challenged to create a quilt using a jelly roll.

People interested in browsing the available items and participating in the auction can visit at charityauction.bid/LQG. The nonprofit  can provide tax deduction receipts for any items bought over their listed value.

For more information on the Longmont Quilt Guild, people can visit longmontquiltquild.org.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Adult Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult daycare program provides...
  2. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live chorale singing with you as soon as possible....
  3. Haircuts, Color And Highlights

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Is your look classic, practical, or on trend? The stylists at Lavish Nails...
  4. Memorials For Veterans

    Landmark Monuments believes it is an honor to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding...
  5. Funerals In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary has worked with many families to provide meaningful funerals in Frederick. This compassionate funeral home offers...