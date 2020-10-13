Longmont’s Main Street Pizza Hut closes

The Pizza Hut location at 2255 N. Main St in Longmont has closed permanently, according to the chain’s corporate website.

There is a Pizza Hut Express location within the Longmont Target store at 551 S. Hover St. that appears to remain open.

About a dozen other Pizza Huts throughout the region — in Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Firestone, Windsor and Berthoud — were also still operating as of Tuesday.

NPC International Inc., the nation’s largest Pizza Hut operator, is currently navigating a bankruptcy process that has resulted in plans to close about 300 restaurants across the country, according to media reports.

NPC International’s store locator map includes the Longmont shop on Main Street.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC