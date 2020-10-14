New barber shop opens in Erie

From the golden deer and rabbit heads on the wall to the traditional spinning barber pole outside, Erie’s new Woodward Barbers can be described as both classic and modern.

Providing services such as cuts, fades, shaves, hot towels and even pedicures, the shop’s environment is welcoming for older and younger customers.

“We want people to come in and feel comfortable,” said shop owner Tony Gambee. “It should feel timeless. I’m not trying to simulate something old, I’m trying to simulate something that could exist today or 50 years ago.”

The shop opened Sept. 18 and offers a classic barber experience for its customers, said Gambee. When coming in for a haircut or a shave, people can see the same barber each time, know each other by name and relax in an inviting atmosphere.

But beyond that, the shop also features modern procedures. In addition to haircuts and shaves, pedicures are offered that encourage foot-friendly health and hygiene. Gambee says he’s trying to break the stigma surrounding pedicures — it’s not just painting nails.

“I think we will convert a lot of guys to start getting regular pedicures and I think it’s just a great thing to offer just so we can pull in a little bit wider of a market base,” said barber and strategic consultant Ben Timm. “It’s also not a huge deal if someone is against pedicures, they can still love the barber shop because it’s its own thing in the back.”

Skin scrubs, calf massages, moisturizing and nail care are some of the services provided. Some nail polish is available in the shop, but customers are allowed to bring in their own.

Another service offered are tea tree based scalp treatments that clean, soothe and moisturize dry and irritated scalps. According to Gambee, the treatment invigorates the scalp to drop down some of the inflammation for people with flakiness or eczema.

All the services offered at Woodward Barbers are to help make people look and feel good when leaving the shop.

“We offer a whole bunch of services that you can’t get unless you’re at a barber shop,” said Gambee. “When you get a hot towel shave here, it takes an hour to shave your face. They wrap your face in hot towels multiple times then cold towels. It’s more than just shaving.”

Timm said they take time on haircuts to make sure it’s the best work they can do. Cuts and trims can take a minimum of 30 minutes up to an hour depending on what the customer is looking for.

“We have gotten some great reviews and it’s because we do have great barbers that care about good haircuts,” said Timm.

With the help of Timm, Gambee opened Woodward Barbers as a way to stay busy during the pandemic. He decided to create the shop when he noticed people were frustrated about not being able to get a haircut.

“People need this service,” said Gambee. “During a pandemic, they still want their haircut. It doesn’t matter what’s going on, Amazon can’t replace it. There’s birth, death, taxes and haircuts.”

Safety protocols are being taken to ensure the safety of clients and staff, including face masks, temperature checks and chairs spaced six feet apart. Customers can’t wear their masks when getting a shave, so barbers will double-up with both a mask and a face shield.

The shop has also offered older clients the opportunity to come in a half hour before opening if they don’t feel comfortable coming in during regular business hours.

“We’re following the rules to make sure we don’t have any problems here because if we do, we have to close and wait it out,” said Gambee. “We have such an amazing team that I don’t know how to boost them up enough. The quality of their stuff, the reviews that are coming back, the feedback is off the charts.”