GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

SurveyGizmo rebrands as Alchemer 

News
Boulder Area news

SurveyGizmo rebrands as Alchemer 

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

SurveyGizmo LLC, a Boulder-founded consumer-feedback collection and integration software firm, is now known as Alchemer.

The rebranding, which went into effect this month, is meant to reflect the firm’s evolution from a survey analytics firm to an enterprise-focused, customer-centric firm with a wider array of services.

The customer survey market is nearly saturated, Alchemer CEO David Roberts told BizWest, but “if what you’re trying to do is create really customer-centric organizations and use feedback and signals from your customer-base to shape and drive that organization, then there’s tons of room to grow and expand.”

Alchemer chief marketing officer Chris Benham agreed, adding: “One of the things that really impressed me was the engagement, loyalty and commitment of our customers. We started talking to them and hearing from them use cases from their survey software and began to realize how much more mission-critical we’d become to these organizations.”

Survey analytics have been too long treated as lead rather than gold, thus the branding connection to alchemy, Roberts said. The rebranding, which has been in the works since last fall, is meant to evoke transformation and the concept of science mixed with a twist of magic.

“Every five and six letter word on the planet is basically taken, so you’ve got to go find things that you can own but also match the spirit of where you’re going,” Roberts said of the firm’s new name, which will be registered as an LLC with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. “It’s a lot harder than I would have thought.”

The Alchemer branding is both customer-facing and also of consequence to those within the organization, he said.

The company has ““engaged with [employees] all the way through the process and shared all of the options with them from early on,” Roberts said. Workers who have been with the company for years identify with SurveyGizmo, but “because we’ve brought them through the entire process with us, I think they’re excited about it. They’ll be proud to put on the new hoodies the day we launch the new brand.”

Alchemer doesn’t just have a new name, but also a new headquarters.

The firm recently leased about 26,500 square feet at 168 Centennial Parkway in Louisville. That’s compared with about 17,000 at the former Boulder office, which the company has vacated.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Convenient, Upscale Apartment Living

    Just minutes from Boulder, The Shores at McIntosh Lake Apartment Homes are located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off...
  2. Occupational Therapy At Blooming Massage

    If you experience chronic body pain, you may benefit from the occupational therapy at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Our occupational...
  3. Adult Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult daycare program provides...
  4. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live chorale singing with you as soon as possible....
  5. Haircuts, Color And Highlights

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Is your look classic, practical, or on trend? The stylists at Lavish Nails...