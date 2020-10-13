SurveyGizmo rebrands as Alchemer 

SurveyGizmo LLC, a Boulder-founded consumer-feedback collection and integration software firm, is now known as Alchemer.

The rebranding, which went into effect this month, is meant to reflect the firm’s evolution from a survey analytics firm to an enterprise-focused, customer-centric firm with a wider array of services.

The customer survey market is nearly saturated, Alchemer CEO David Roberts told BizWest, but “if what you’re trying to do is create really customer-centric organizations and use feedback and signals from your customer-base to shape and drive that organization, then there’s tons of room to grow and expand.”

Alchemer chief marketing officer Chris Benham agreed, adding: “One of the things that really impressed me was the engagement, loyalty and commitment of our customers. We started talking to them and hearing from them use cases from their survey software and began to realize how much more mission-critical we’d become to these organizations.”

Survey analytics have been too long treated as lead rather than gold, thus the branding connection to alchemy, Roberts said. The rebranding, which has been in the works since last fall, is meant to evoke transformation and the concept of science mixed with a twist of magic.

“Every five and six letter word on the planet is basically taken, so you’ve got to go find things that you can own but also match the spirit of where you’re going,” Roberts said of the firm’s new name, which will be registered as an LLC with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. “It’s a lot harder than I would have thought.”

The Alchemer branding is both customer-facing and also of consequence to those within the organization, he said.

The company has ““engaged with [employees] all the way through the process and shared all of the options with them from early on,” Roberts said. Workers who have been with the company for years identify with SurveyGizmo, but “because we’ve brought them through the entire process with us, I think they’re excited about it. They’ll be proud to put on the new hoodies the day we launch the new brand.”

Alchemer doesn’t just have a new name, but also a new headquarters.

The firm recently leased about 26,500 square feet at 168 Centennial Parkway in Louisville. That’s compared with about 17,000 at the former Boulder office, which the company has vacated.

