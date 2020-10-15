Nederland Fire Protection District cancels Wednesday meeting after not reaching quorum

The Nederland Fire Protection District Board of Directors did not have enough members for a quorum Wednesday night, so the meeting was canceled.

The board meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m., and the agenda showed the board was set to discuss extending Fire Chief Rick Dirr’s administrative leave until the reassignment contract is complete.

Dirr was placed on leave Aug. 24 after the board’s special meeting Aug. 19 as the district investigated an alleged “failure to follow recognized protocols that lead to a potentially hazardous situation.” The board met for almost five hours on Thursday and ultimately voted to look into terminating Dirr’s contract to allow him to become an at-will employee. The board said last week the next step was to meet with an attorney to draft the details.

Dirr has worked for the district for about 30 years.

The board is next scheduled to meet Oct. 21 for an operational meeting. Next week’s agenda has not yet been posted online.

Regular board meetings occur the first Wednesday of the month and special meetings are held as announced, the fire protection district’s website states. An operational meeting is also scheduled Oct. 28.