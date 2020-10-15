Pedestrian hit, killed in Longmont crash Monday night

A driver hit and killed a man crossing the street in Longmont on Monday night.

Longmont police Sgt. Eric Lewis said the crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. Monday when a 27-year-old woman driving a vehicle north on Main Street hit and killed a man crossing Main Street.

The driver was not injured.

Lewis said the pedestrian, a 58-year-old Longmont man, was crossing midblock between Ninth and 10th streets and was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.