GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center…

News

Photos: The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center Fundraiser

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown brings in Rambler for a training exercise on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown, right, helps intern Anabelle Pena, with care of Rambler on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Emily Harris brushes Slurpy the horse. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Lori Bremer talks to Black Beauty on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown, right, helps intern Anabelle Pena with care of Rambler on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Kirk Sarell cleans up a stall on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown brings in Rambler for a training exercise on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown, right, helps intern Anabelle Pena, get familiar with the tackroom on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Michele Bruhn, Executive Director of CTRC, stands next to the pony that will be painted to track the fundraising efforts. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Barn Manager Sadie Brown, right, helps intern Anabelle Pena, saddle up Rambler on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Lori Bremer cleans the hooves of Black Beauty on Oct. 14, 2020. The Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center is kicking off its Paint the Pony campaign. The nonprofit is in critical need of community support. Ridership has dropped 75%. While demand is still there, the nonprofit has to limit the number of people on the property. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Convenient, Upscale Apartment Living

    Just minutes from Boulder, The Shores at McIntosh Lake Apartment Homes are located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off...
  2. Occupational Therapy At Blooming Massage

    If you experience chronic body pain, you may benefit from the occupational therapy at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Our occupational...
  3. Adult Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult daycare program provides...
  4. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live chorale singing with you as soon as possible....
  5. Haircuts, Color And Highlights

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Is your look classic, practical, or on trend? The stylists at Lavish Nails...