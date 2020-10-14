GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Trial of Longmont man in Boulder road-rage case pushed back to March

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Eric McDonald

A Longmont man accused of hitting a man with his truck and then ramming that man’s car during a road-rage incident in Boulder last year had his trial pushed back to March.

Eric Brian McDonald, 50, pleaded not guilty in February to attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to online court records.

McDonald was set for a three-day trial starting this week, but now has a trial scheduled to start on March 15, along with a pre-trial readiness conference on March 3.

Due to the coronavirus, Boulder County only recently began resuming felony trials.

McDonald is free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police on March 5 were called to the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Baseline Road. When police arrived, they found two cars on scene, McDonald’s Toyota Tacoma and another man’s Subaru Legacy.

The driver of the Subaru said McDonald nearly sideswiped him, leading him to get out of his car and confront McDonald.

The man said McDonald then hit him with the truck as he turned to go back to his car. The man was able to get up onto a median, and got back into his Subaru before McDonald then hit the Subaru with his truck.

The man was not hospitalized at the time but has reported recurring back pain since the crash.

McDonald told police the driver of the Subaru made an illegal U-turn and then got out of his car. McDonald said he was “freaking out” and tried to get around the other man and the car.

But a witness said McDonald had plenty of room to maneuver around the other driver. Police also obtained video of the confrontation taken from another vehicle, which reportedly showed McDonald turning his car to accelerate forward and hit the other driver in the back and hit the median.

According to the affidavit, officers then saw McDonald turn the vehicle toward the Subaru and accelerate into the driver’s side door, smashing it.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
