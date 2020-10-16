Boulder County Coroner identifies man, 24, found dead on Switzerland Trail

The Boulder County Coroner identified a man found dead Tuesday on the Switzerland Trail.

The 24-year-old man was identified as Calvin Freeman, of Thornton, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

At 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Switzerland Trail Road on a report of a person possibly dead, according to a previous news release from the sheriff’s office.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the release from the sheriff’s office listed Freeman as 25 years old, the coroner’s office confirmed Freeman was 24.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.