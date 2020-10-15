GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield residents asked for feedback on priorities

The Broomfield city limits signs on the east side of the city. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
Broomfield residents are being asked to provide feedback on 2021 community priorities.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on nearly 300 community comments, Broomfield City Councnil developed its 2020 priorities, according to the city and county website.

“While navigating the public and financial crises caused by COVID-19, significant accomplishments have been made and next steps have been identified to continue progress on these important community goals into 2021,” the website states.

The week of Oct. 12 is “Affordable Housing Week.” Residents can give input and ideas on next steps by visiting Broomfield.org/Priorities. City Council will discuss your input at their Focus Session in early 2021.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
