Crews battle small blaze at base of Boulder Canyon

NewsBoulder Area news

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire Thursday afternoon at the base of Boulder Canyon.

County dispatch received several calls soon after 3:30 p.m. concerning a small grass fire at the 40 mile marker of Boulder Canyon, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were able to respond quickly and the fire was soon extinguished, according to the release.

The fire appears to be human caused, but the cause is unknown, the release said. The fire remains under investigation.

Boulder Fire Department, Four Mile Fire Department, Boulder County Fire Management, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene.

Brooklyn Dance

