Partly sunny skies with a high of 57 today in Boulder

Boulder should see a drop in temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 28.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 47, with winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 40, with winds 18 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 40, with a 20% chance of showers.