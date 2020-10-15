Plans come into focus for Halloween in Broomfield

More than seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic and at least one Broomfield church is making plans for an outdoor, socially distant Halloween.

City and County of Broomfield officials have a webpage dedicated to safer options rather than traditional trick-or-treating and indoor Halloween parties. Local public health officials also say if someone has COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone who has, they should not participate in in-person festivities and should not hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

As of Oct. 7, Broomfield was still on the state’s Safer at Home Level 2 status.

Trunk or Treat

Holy Rollers, a Broomfield car club made up of Knights of Columbus Council 10961 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, weather permitting.

The event will be held in the church parking lot, 900 W. Midway Blvd.

Classic cars from the club’s cruise event will there, along with a Broomfield Police Department patrol car and an engine from North Metro Fire Rescue District. Treats will be provided for children pre-packed in Ziploc snack baggies.

Holy Rollers member Jeff Graham said the event, now in its fourth year, is open to the public and in a way closes out the car season for club members.

“It’s the last opportunity to get your car out and drive it somewhere before the weather gets bad,” Graham said.

Last year it was moved indoors because of a snow storm. The weather is always dicey, he said, because there are also years where it’s still sunny and hot on Halloween. Trunk or Treat typically attracts about a couple dozen Holy Rollers cars.

They prop open trunks and decorate the vehicles, Graham said, including a man with an old Studebaker pickup truck “decked out like a pirate ship that’s always fun.”

This year the snack bags, one a child, will be handed out by people wearing masks and gloves, he said, so that “kids aren’t digging their hands into a bucket over and over again.”

“We’ll be doing pandemic approved trick or treating,” Graham said.

A parking space will be left empty on either side of each car participating, he said, and directional tape will be placed on the ground to let families know how to navigate the parking lot to get candy.

All families will be asked to bring, and wear, their own masks, but some will be available for those who forget, Graham said. Since it’s done in partnership with Nativity of Our Lord School, the focus is on safety.

City recommendations

Like a lot of things, Halloween will look different this year, the city posted on its website, and many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses.

They encourage residents to choose the safest options, which include outdoor gatherings vs. indoor; smaller groups vs. larger groups; and shorter length gatherings vs. longer. It is safer to gather with people who consistently wear masks, keep physical distance from others and follow other prevention recommendations, according to city officials.

Lower-risk activities include carving or decorating pumpkins, holding an outdoor Halloween scavenger hunt, hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest and holding a candy hunt within the household.

Moderate-risk activities could include having a one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags that children can “grab and go” at the end of the driveway or yard; attending a costume party or parade held outdoors where masks are used and people can stay 6-feet apart; going to an open-air, one-way walk-through haunted forest where mask use is enforced and people can stay 6-feet; or visiting pumpkin patches and using hand sanitizer.

Broomfield health officials identified higher-risk activities as traditional trick-or-treating where children go door-to-door; having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from cars lined up; attending crowded costume parties held indoors; going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded and screaming; going on hayrides or tractor rides with people not in the same household; and using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors, according to the city’s website.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a protective mask. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed protective mask.

Rock Creek Farm

Rock Creek Farm, a Broomfield working farm with autumn attractions such as a pumpkin patch, is closed for the 2020 season.

“With the current state and Boulder County restrictions and regulations surrounding Covid 19 we feel we can not in good faith comply with the restrictions nor have the ability to enforce them, therefore we will be closed this season unless things change going forward,” the farm posted on its website. “Too bad, we have a great corn maze and crop of pumpkins. Our cows just hit the jackpot. Thanks for your understanding.”