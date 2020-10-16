Sustainable Resilient Longmont to host Sustainability Awards event Saturday

Sustainable Resilient Longmont is hosting its annual Longmont Sustainability Awards event Saturday night to honor several local environmental champions, according to the organization.

Former Colorado State Rep. Joe Salazar, who currently is executive director of Colorado Rising, will deliver the event’s keynote speech, which will be held virtually via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s awards recipients, and information in a Thursday Sustainable Resilient Longmont email about why they’re being recognized, are:

Volunteer of the Year: Jenny Kim

“Jenny has been an invaluable volunteer for SRL this year and is a role model for the entire community in living a zero waste lifestyle, said Sustainable Resilient Longmont program coordinator Rachel Zelaya. “She shared her creative and practical ideas in two different Zero Waste webinars for SRL: Living a Zero Waste Lifestyle in the time of COVID in July, and Food Preservation: Tips & Tricks for a Zero Waste Kitchen in September.”

Zelaya said Kim “also put countless hours into researching, developing, and sewing hand crafted reusable produce bags for SRL to give away as membership gifts, contributing to the success of our first summer membership drive, and helping to reduce countless plastic produce bags from going into the landfill. She also participated in the Longmont (Clean Up) Green Up … helping Team SRL to fill 13 large trash bags and 3 large recycling bags in our annual clean up event.

“Jenny deeply understands the importance of reduce, reuse, and upcycle, and she walks her talk. She is an example of the power of one individual making a difference,” Zelaya said.

Youth Environmental Stewardship: Allison Hummer

Hummer, a senior at Silver Creek High School in Longmont, “has taken a leadership position in the school’s environmental club, and she is involved in the Boulder Earth Guardians Crew,” Zelaya said.

“When SRL was forced to rethink our annual Earth Day event because of COVID, Allie stepped up to help us organize a virtual youth panel on climate action. She spoke eloquently about the problems her generation faces due to climate change, and shared her thoughts on potential solutions and the power of youth to create necessary change.”

Public Servant of the Year: Susie Hidalgo-Fahring

“Susie has been a longtime environmental advocate, as a public school teacher, making sure her students learned about caring for the planet and what action steps children and families can take to make a difference,” said Sustainable Resilient Longmont board chair Abby Driscoll.

“As the first Latina ever elected to Longmont City Council, she has continued her advocacy in support of the environment as well as equity and inclusion. Since social equity is an essential part of sustainability and part of our mission, we applaud Susie for her commitment to her community and leadership to make Longmont a more equitable City,” Driscoll said.

Carbon Free Crusader: Steve Szabo

“Steve has been an advocate for renewable energy for decades and a supporter of SRL’s since we launched our renewable energy campaign back in 2017,” Driscoll said. “His knowledge and expertise on renewable energy technology, markets, and policy has been instrumental.

“He also brings passion and knowledge about electric vehicles to our organization, which is key, since emissions from transportation make up one third of total pollution. Steve’s dedicated efforts have gone above and beyond. He’s shown up at rallies, spoken at City Council, presented at several events and most recently, drove his red Tesla in our Electric Vehicle parade,” Driscoll said.

Keynote speaker

Salazar, a civil rights and environmental law attorney, will be talking about climate change and the importance of grassroots activism to make a difference, according to a Sustainable Resilient Longmont news release, and he’s also expected to discuss Colorado Rising’s lawsuit that’s seeking to reinstate Longmont’s oil and gas fracking ban.

“We must take on the fight against climate change on multiple fronts,” Salazar said in the news release. “The work that Sustainable Resilient Longmont is doing at the local level truly makes a difference. Public education, awareness and community building is essential to make an impact on policy, regulation, and moving away from fossil fuels to a clean energy future.”

People can order tickets to virtually attend the Sustainability Awards event, which is also a $25 per participant fundraiser for Sustainable Resilient Longmont, at tinyurl.com/y6hbmqvn.

More information about the Sustainability Resilient Longmont awards event can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y4mo9xqj.