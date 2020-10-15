GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Weekly state unemployment claims rise to 6,242

News
Boulder Area news

Weekly state unemployment claims rise to 6,242

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An additional 6,242 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 10, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, an increase of 350 from the week prior.

The increase comes after a short period where fewer than 5,000 people filed for first-time benefits since early March and the beginning of the pandemic. State labor officials use 5,000 as a benchmark because that was the weekly average of claims made during the height of the Great Recession during 2009 and 2010.

A total of 2,532 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week ending Oct. 10, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to an increase of 223 from the week before.

The state labor department previously said it intends to write off about $1.4 million in overpayments from that program to about 9,000 recipients, with the errors being caused by paperwork issues.

The number of regular continuing claims was at 126,274 Coloradans in the week ending Oct. 3, amounting to a drop of about 2,645 people. Continued claims for pandemic-specific assistance was at 67,234 as of Oct. 10.

The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $1.8 million from the prior week to $46.2 million.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 898,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, amounting to an increase of 53,000 from the week prior.

Those figures are not directly comparable to the last several months of national claims due to a change in how the federal agency adjusts for seasonal employment. State labor officials do not seasonally adjust their weekly claims alongside the U.S. Department of Labor’s figures.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Convenient, Upscale Apartment Living

    Just minutes from Boulder, The Shores at McIntosh Lake Apartment Homes are located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off...
  2. Occupational Therapy At Blooming Massage

    If you experience chronic body pain, you may benefit from the occupational therapy at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Our occupational...
  3. Adult Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult daycare program provides...
  4. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live chorale singing with you as soon as possible....
  5. Haircuts, Color And Highlights

    What does your hairstyle say about you? Is your look classic, practical, or on trend? The stylists at Lavish Nails...