Boulder County DA to bring back Fresh Start program in November

The District Attorney’s office announced Friday that there will be another “Fresh Start” event on Nov. 7.

This event is part of a warrant forgiveness program that provides an opportunity for people with an outstanding warrant for non-violent and low-level misdemeanors to resolve their warrant without being arrested, according to the press release.

There were two Fresh Start events held in 2019, one in Boulder and one in Longmont.

“Eligible individuals have a unique opportunity to get their cases, and their lives, back on the right track,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Additionally, this program saves taxpayer dollars, law enforcement resources and reduces the jail population. It is wonderful to have every part of the criminal justice system coming together again for this innovative program, the only one of its kind in Colorado. I am grateful to the DA staff who give up their Saturday to be a part of it. The DA’s Office is excited to continue this successful program.”

Chief Trial Deputy Adrian Van Nice said in an email that the event will be primarily virtual due to the coronavirus, but there will be staff available in both physical locations to help anyone who wishes to be in person.

“We intend to use a virtual platform with private virtual ‘rooms’ to replicate the in-person contacts we would normally have,” Van Nice wrote.

The event will be held at the Boulder County Justice Center and Longmont Courthouse on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Those who wish to attend virtually can visit https://assets.bouldercounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/fresh-start-flyer.pdf and scan the QR code. Those who attend virtually must have video and audio capabilities.

Kathryn Bistodeau

