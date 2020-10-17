Former youth football coach arrested in Missouri on Boulder County attempted sex assault warrant

A former Colorado youth football coach was arrested this week in Missouri on a warrant out of Boulder County for attempted sex assault on a child.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Sacksith Vue, 52, for attempted sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The news release said Vue, a football coach at the time, attempted to assault a 10-year-old boy on June 2. Vue was “associated for years with football camps held by N2 Sports, Inc. and Mile High Football League around the Denver-metro area,” the release said.

The named victim was driven from Westminster to a Nevin Platt Middle School parking lot. The boy later told his parents, who reported the incident to law enforcement, the release says.

Online court records state a warrant was issued Sept. 14 and Vue was detained Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. Vue is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information could not be released Friday, according to the release. Vue does not yet have a court date scheduled in Boulder County. He does not have a criminal history in Boulder County, records show.

Investigators think it is likely there are additional victims. Anyone with information or who would like to report an incident is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-1760 or by email at jcompton@bouldercounty.org or contact a local law enforcement agency.