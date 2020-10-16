Highs in the 70s and strong winds over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s and high winds to start the weekend before temperatures drop on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 47, with winds 13 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 35, with winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 40.