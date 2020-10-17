Lafayette Recreation Department offering fall youth dance programs

In partnership with Kinesis Dance, the Lafayette Recreation Department is offering dance options this fall for children, with classes at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including but not limited to smaller group sizes, extra spacing between participants, hand-washing before and after class and masks worn for ages 11 and up. The ballet barre will be disinfected before and after each class, and no other equipment will be used.

Dance options offered include preballet for ages 3-4 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Mondays between Oct. 19 and Dec. 18, kinderballet for ages 4-6 from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays between Oct. 19 and Dec. 18, hip-hop 1 for ages 5-7 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays between Oct. 21 and Dec. 16 and hip-hop 1 for ages 8-12 from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays between Oct. 21 and Dec. 16.

Fees are $150 for residents and $160 for nonresidents. To register for a dance program, visit web2.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/colafayettewt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&keyword=dance.