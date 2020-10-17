GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont begins small business grant program

Longmont begins small business grant program

Longmont officials announced Friday the start of the new Boost Longmont Business Grant program.

The program, funded through the CARES Act, provides grants of up to $15,000 for eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to a city news release.

To be eligible, businesses must have:

  • 25 or fewer FTE employees.
  • Physical address within Longmont city limits.
  • Brick and mortar premises or mobile unit (not a home-based business or home-based nonprofit).
  • Possess an active Longmont sales and use tax license.
  • Be in good standing with any permits, licenses, fees and taxes.
  • Be in operation since Jan. 1, 2020, or before.
  • Experienced a hardship from closure, dramatic reduction in operations or loss of revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Ability to demonstrate how grant funding will support continued operations.

Grants can be used for the following types of eligible expenses incurred before Dec. 31 that have not already been offset by other financial assistance or grant funds:

  • Commercial lease/mortgage and utility payments.
  • Payroll and employee benefits.
  • Debt payments.
  • Inventory, including perishable inventory that was lost because of business closure or a reduction in operations.
  • Revenue lost as a direct result of the COVID pandemic.
  • Equipment that will be an integral structural fixture, supplies, and services in order to reopen/resume/continue operations with COVID-19 safety measures in place, including personal protective equipment, Plexiglas, special cleaning services and supplies, marketing/signs/website design for a modified business model, onsite testing, safety certifications, contact tracing, etc.
  • Equipment, employee training, or other expenses associated with pivoting business to meet new market demands resulting from COVID-19.
  • Other working capital expenses demonstrated as a need by the applicant and agreed upon by the city’s grant review panel.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. For more information, visit longmontcolorado.gov/business-resources/apply-for/boost-longmont-business-grant.

Bizwest Staff

