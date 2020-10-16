Longmont murder trial continues with witness testimony

A Longmont murder trial continued Friday as witnesses described finding the body of the victim Gary Hockaday in his home and the suspect, Isaiah Rios, at a nearby storage facility.

Rios, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the death of Hockaday, 80, last summer.

Rios also is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree trespassing, theft from an at-risk person, criminal mischief, felony menacing, theft and habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

After opening arguments Thursday, Hockaday’s wife Arlyss took the stand, and said she last saw her husband at about 6:30 a.m. July 18, 2019, when she left their home in the 2200 block of Jewel Street.

When she came home later in the evening, she found the house “ransacked” and their white pickup truck was missing.

“As I walked in looking for Gary, he wasn’t answering me,” Arlyss Hockaday said. “Going into the dining room there were stains on the carpet that looked like blood, and it looked like somebody tried to wipe them up.”

On Friday, Longmont police Sgt. Cary McDonald said he was the first to arrive on scene. When Arlyss Hockaday told McDonald the only place she had not checked was the basement, McDonald said he opened the door and saw a body at the base of the stairs.

After going back outside to get backup, McDonald said he went back downstairs and found Gary Hockaday at the bottom of the stairs.

McDonald said they called for medical assistance, but Gary Hockaday had blood on his shoulder, was cold to the touch and that it was fairly obvious “he was beyond help.”

Meanwhile, other witnesses described the scene playing out at a Longmont storage facility on Sugar Mill Road, where Rios had once reportedly owned a unit.

Witnesses Thursday testified that Rios pulled up in a truck and talked about how he “offed” or hurt someone for it.

After hearing about the interactions, a manager at the storage unit called police, witness said.

On Friday, witness Robert Smiley said he saw the white pickup drive past his unit, and then said a “lanky” Hispanic man came up to him and began to talk to him.

“He proceeded to ask me a bunch of questions, like if I could give him a ride, help him hide the truck,” Smiley said. “He then noticed a bunch of spray paint in my unit and he asked me to help him spray paint the truck.”

Smiley said the interaction was “weird” and that the man “seemed like he was kind of panicking and kind of in a rush.”

When police arrived on scene due to reports of “suspicious activity,” Smiley said the man then asked if he could hide in his storage unit, and Smiley locked him inside and left.

Smiley said he initially told officers he had seen the man they were looking for, but that he left. But Smiley said he became concerned for the safety of the man being locked in the storage unit and told a second officer where the man was.

McDonald said police were fairly certain the situation at the storage facility and the home invasion were connected, and said that was confirmed when officers located Hockaday’s truck at the storage facility covered in a tarp.

The trial can be seen on WebEx at www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Custom.cfm?District_ID=20&Page_ID=1053 by selecting Courtroom P.