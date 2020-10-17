GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Michael Aisner sentenced to probation, jail and…

NewsBoulder Area news

Michael Aisner sentenced to probation, jail and house arrest in Boulder cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Michael Aisner (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Aisner was sentenced to house arrest, probation and jail Friday for having child porn and also secretly taping guests while they were showering at his north Boulder home.

Aisner was sentenced to six months of in-home detention for one count of invasion of privacy and eight years of sex offender intensive supervised probation and 90 days of jail for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Attorneys agreed at a hearing in July that Aisner, 71, would serve the home detention sentence first because of concerns about COVID-19 exposure at the Boulder County Jail.

Aisner will also have to register as a sex offender.

“This successful outcome is the result of a thorough investigation by law enforcement,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Despite the defendant’s age and lack of a criminal record, these convictions and his having to register as a sex offender is definitely appropriate because of the harm to the victims. These types of cases are a priority for our office and this community.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a man told investigators in June 2019 that he went on a couch-surfing app and found Aisner’s address on North Cedar Brook Road just northwest of Boulder.

The man said one day Aisner encouraged him to use Aisner’s personal shower. While the man was preparing to take a shower, he noticed what appeared to be a “semi-hidden” mini spy camera pointed at the shower.

Detectives applied for a warrant at the address and seized the camera and Aisner’s computer, and forensic specialists were able to recover more than 100 video files, seven of which depicted males who were naked from the waist down entering the shower.

In addition to those videos, the affidavit states there were dozens of other clips of Aisner placing the camera in the shower and then removing it after the guests were done showering. Another video captures Aisner asking someone how to delete and overwrite files from the camera.

Detectives later received tips from several anonymous callers that Aisner had child pornography on his computer and a further search of the device uncovered pornographic videos featuring boys under the age of 16.

Aisner was the race director of the Coors International Bicycle Classic.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. The Miracle Behind Miracle Method

    What is the miracle behind Miracle Method? It’s the technology that makes countertop and bathtub refinishing more durable, affordable, and...
  2. Families Trust Viegut Funeral Home

    Why do more families trust Viegut Funeral Home? The answer can be summed up in three simple words: care, competence and...
  3. How Is The Indoor Air Quality Of Your Home?

    We’re spending so much time at home right now. You may have asked yourself: how is the indoor air quality...
  4. Convenient, Upscale Apartment Living

    Just minutes from Boulder, The Shores at McIntosh Lake Apartment Homes are located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off...
  5. Occupational Therapy At Blooming Massage

    If you experience chronic body pain, you may benefit from the occupational therapy at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Our occupational...