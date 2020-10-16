Nonprofits partner to offer free grocery distribution in Longmont

In an effort to respond to an increase in food insecurities stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, community partners have joined forces to distribute free groceries at three locations around the city.

The Longmont Youth Center, Community Food Share, Longmont Food Rescue, Weld Food Bank, and the Friends of Longmont Youth have begun distributing groceries through a grant-funded grocery program, according to a Longmont news release.

The release said that the program is open to anyone. Groceries include produce, proteins, pasta or rice, snacks, and other nutritious items for the whole family. Typically, bags of groceries weigh in at around 15 to 20 pounds, the release said.

The three grocery distribution sites are available from:

3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Emery Street Apartments, 1440 Emery St.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at River Valley Mobile Home Park, 10910 Turner Blvd. in Del Camino.

3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at Cloverbasin Village, 630 South Peck Drive.

People can drive up or walk up to receive groceries, the release said. Those who use the service are asked to follow Boulder County Public Health guidelines and wear a mask and social distance.

Meca Delgado, treasurer of the board of Friends of Longmont Youth, said the service is for anyone who needs it.

“There are no forms to fill out, no income requirements or restrictions on who can get food,” Delgado said in the release. “We recognize there are many people for whom this may be their first time receiving assistance, and we believe there shouldn’t be any additional barriers to asking for support.”

Additional information about grocery distribution and the Community Meals Program can be found by visiting longmontcolorado.gov/food.