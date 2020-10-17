TeamSnap commits $1M to youth sports accessibility

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

David DuPont, CEO and founder of TeamSnap. (Courtesy of TeamSnap)
TeamSnap Inc., a Boulder-based sports-management software company, announced this week it would commit $1 million over the next three years to promote access to sports among underserved youths.

The firm will also be “partner on The Aspen Institute’s Project Play 2024 initiative, which mobilizes industry leaders to take actions around making sports accessible to all children, regardless of race, gender, Zip Code or ability,” according to a company news release.

In a prepared statement, TeamSnap CEO Dave DuPont said, “Access to quality sports is a very personal initiative for me. Playing team sports had an incredibly positive impact on all aspects of my life; they taught me key life skills and laid the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.”

